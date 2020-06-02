Register
13:54 GMT02 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Syrian children stoned an American patrol soldiers

    Syrian Kids Hurl Stones at US Military Convoy Trying to Enter Damascus-Held Area - Videos, Photos

    © Sputnik / Attia Al-Attia
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    0 120
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107949/69/1079496933_0:213:1280:933_1200x675_80_0_0_2ed3fa231e5f21cf41bcf0529012ede1.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202006021079498007-syrian-kids-hurl-stones-at-us-military-convoy-trying-to-enter-damascus-held-area---videos-photos/

    US forces remain in Syria despite having no legal basis such an invitation from the government or UN Security Council mandate to carry out operations there. Washington continues to ignore demands by Damascus and members of the international community to withdraw its troops illegally stationed there.

    Four armoured US military vehicles were stopped by Syrian Army forces while attempting to cross a checkpoint on the M4 highway in the province of Al-Hasakah near the suburbs of Tall Tamer. The American military convoy was travelling towards the village of Derdara as it tried to cross a sliver of territory in the country's northeast controlled by the Syrian Army, and was forced to turn back.

    Syrian children stoned an American patrol soldiers
    © Sputnik / Attia Al-Attia
    Syrian children stoned an American patrol soldiers

    But as the convoy was turning to drive away from the checkpoint, locals poured out from their homes to express their discontent with the presence of US forces. Videos and photos, shot by a local Sputnik correspondent, show how around a dozen children living near the checkpoint started pelting the leaving American military transport with stones.

    According to the accounts of one of the Syrian soldiers, guarding the checkpoint, the US troops tried to negotiate a passage to Derdara, but were forced to turn around and go back in the direction of Tell Beydar. It's unclear what the US mission was, but over the last year they have mainly been tasked with guarding oil fields in the country's east, largely controlled by the Kurdish militia.

    Syrian children stoned an American patrol soldiers
    © Sputnik / Attia Al-Attia
    Syrian children stoned an American patrol soldiers

    This is not the first time an American military convoy has faced opposition and disdain from Syrian citizens during their operations in the country. Such incidents often happen in Al-Hasakah Province, where Damascus has an "enclave" of territory along the M4 highway in the middle of Kurdish-controlled territory.

    Syrian children stoned an American patrol soldiers
    © Sputnik / Attia Al-Attia
    Syrian children stoned an American patrol soldiers

    One such incident took place near the city of Quamishly, where a US military convoy was confronted by residents on 14 February 2020 and started shooting at locals as it retreated, reportedly killing a 14-year-old boy and wounding one man. A representative of the US-led coalition, operating in Syria, claimed that the American forces were just exercising their right to self-defence because they were allegedly attacked by local residents.

    A U.S. soldier observes form the top of a fighting vehicle at a US military base at undisclosed location in Northeastern Syria
    © AP Photo / Darko Bandic
    US Troops, Kurdish Militia Injured Following Ambush, Firefight in Northeast Syria - Reports

    However, both the US and the entire US-led coalition's forces are stationed and operate in Syria without any legal basis. They never received a UN Security Council mandate to do so and were not invited by the Syrian government, which demands the immediate withdrawal of illegally stationed troops from its territory. The continuing presence of US forces in Syria has also been condemned by some members of the international community, such as Russia and Iran.

    Related:

    Daesh's Iraq Head Killed in US Coalition Airstrike in Syria, Iraqi Anti-Terrorism Service Says
    US P-8A Poseidon Spy Aircraft Spotted on Mission Near Russian Military Base in Syria – Report
    Syria Seizes Stock of Terrorist Weapons, Including US-Made TOW and LAW Missiles - Photos
    Watch Troops Force Another US Convoy to Turn Around, Go Back Where It Came From in Northeast Syria
    US Troops, Kurdish Militia Injured Following Ambush, Firefight in Northeast Syria - Reports
    Tags:
    US military, occupation, video, Syria, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    'Black Lives Matter': Washington, DC in Flames as George Floyd Riots Rage on
    Washington, DC in Flames as George Floyd Riots Rage On
    Undo Retweet: No Twitter Trump
    Undo Retweet
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse