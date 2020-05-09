Israel Mulls Response to Alleged Iranian Cyber Attack That Breaks 'All the Codes of War' - Report

Tel Aviv has accused Tehran of targeting Israel in cyber attacks "on a daily basis", despite Iran denying the accusations and insisting that the country "does not engage in cyber warfare".

The Israeli "high-level security cabinet" has reportedly condemned an "Iranian cyber attack" on Tel Aviv's civil water infrastructure, according to the Times of Israel. The participants of the meeting were reportedly forced to sign confidentiality forms.

The alleged attack in question that reportedly took place in late April was described by one of Israeli officials as a "significant escalation" by Iran that "crossed a red line" as it targeted civil facilities. Officials note that the attack did little damage, despite minor problems reported in local councils.

“This is an attack that goes against all the codes of war. Even from the Iranians we didn’t expect something like this", the official said, quoted by the report.

According to the report, Tel Aviv is currently mulling responses.

The alleged attack took place in late April and was first reported by Fox News, after the Water Authority and the Israel National Cyber Directorate announced an "attempted cyber breach on water command and control systems". Reports alleged that Iran used American servers for the cyber breach - something that was never acknowledged by the US.

Tehran has denied responsibility for the attack.

"The Iranian government does not engage in cyberwarfare,” said Alireza Miryousefi, a spokesman for Iran’s Mission to the United Nations in New York.

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu often accuses Iran of cyber attacks, claiming that hacks are made on a "daily basis" and that Tel Aviv "monitors and prevents it every day", which Iran has repeatedly denied. In January, the Israeli Energy Minister claimed that the country had neutralized "a very serious" cyber attack targeting one of the nation's main power stations.