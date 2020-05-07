Register
00:25 GMT08 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Hacker

    US Report Alleges Iran Used American Servers in Cyberattack on Israeli Water Facilities

    © CC BY-SA 4.0 / Magnus916 / Hacker-1
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    6112
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107619/62/1076196255_0:0:1200:675_1200x675_80_0_0_336d2b79ba9fc8f963c6f552c8b3aed9.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202005071079235976-us-report-alleges-iran-used-american-servers-in-cyberattack-on-israeli-water-facilities-/

    Fox News claims that Iran has been identified as the culprit behind an April cyberattack on Israeli water infrastructure and that it allegedly used American servers to carry out a failed breach of Israeli water command and control systems.

    Fox News Foreign Correspondent Trey Yingst announced Thursday that “sources” have credited Iran with a cyberattack which targeted several Israeli water and sewage facilities on April 24 through April 25. US servers were allegedly used to carry out the attack.

    The attack was later confirmed in a joint statement by Israel’s National Cyber Directorate and the Water Authority, which described the incident as an “attempted cyber breach on water command and control systems.”

    “The attempted attack was dealt with by the Water Authority and National Cyber Directorate. It should be emphasized that there was no harm to the water supply and it operated, and continues to operate, without interruption,” the agency said in a statement, as reported by the Times of Israel.

    Despite the history of cyberterrorism allegations leveled against Tehran by Tel Aviv, Fox News’ alleged scoop has not been confirmed by US or other Israeli officials.

    A senior official with the US Department of Energy refused to comment on the matter when contacted by Yingst, noting that he would not provide details of an “ongoing investigation.”

    Israeli Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz told attendees of Israel’s Cybertech Global Tel Aviv 2020 conference in late January that the government had “detected and neutralized” a sophisticated cyberattack in 2019. The “very serious” threat in question targeted the country’s energy sector and attempted to “paralyze” one of its power sectors, according to the minister.

    Steinitz noted that such cyberattacks carried out by Iran have the ability to wreak havoc on Israel, damaging vital infrastructure such as transportation and health care systems.

    “If someone manages to paralyze the nation’s energy sector and water supply chain, it would be [a] total disaster,” he said during the conference, as reported by the Times of Israel.

    Yiftah Ron-Tal, chairman of the Israel Electric Corporation (IEC) argued earlier this year that the “IEC is probably one of the most cyberattacked organizations in the world, but also one of the most protected,” as it endured an average of 11,000 “cyber-suspected events” per second in 2019.

    Fox News’ report comes as Israeli forces have allegedly been conducting increased airstrikes in Syria. While Syrian outlets have attributed the strikes to Tel Aviv, Israel has remained tight-lipped on its possible involvement.

    However, it was announced on Tuesday that Israel’s military would be continuing operations in Syria until Iran agrees to leave the country. "Iran has nothing to do in Syria,” Israeli Defense Minister Naftali Bennett said. According to Israeli intelligence cited by the minister, Iran is "trying to establish itself on the border with Israel to threaten Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and Haifa.”

    Iran has maintained that its presence in Syria is by invitation of Damascus and that involved military personnel are merely advisers.

    Related:

    Tweeps Praise Israeli High Court's Decision to Greenlight Netanyahu-Gantz Pact
    COVID-19 May Damage Protein That Transports Oxygen in Blood - Italian Scientist
    Video: Syrian Air Defenses Repel Alleged Israeli Strike on Aleppo Research Center - State Media
    Tech Firms ‘Deepen Surveillance Apparatus’ With Bevy of COVID-19 Tracking Phone Tools
    Israeli Supreme Court Approves Netanyahu-Gantz Coalition Deal, New Govt to Be Sworn In 13 May
    Tags:
    Syria, Tel Aviv, US Department of Energy, cyber, Middle East, Iran, Israel, cyber attack
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    75 Years of Victory: Capture of Berlin by Soviet Forces in 1945
    75 Years of Victory: Capture of Berlin by Soviet Forces in 1945
    No Vain No Gain
    No Vain No Gain
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse