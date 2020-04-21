Register
06:38 GMT21 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    (COMBO) This combination picture created on September 18, 2019 shows, Benny Gantz (R), leader and candidate of the Israel Resilience party that is part of the Blue and White (Kahol Lavan) political alliance, waving to supporters in Tel Aviv early on September 18, 2019, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressesing supporters at his Likud party's electoral campaign headquarters in Tel Aviv early on September 18, 2019.

    Israeli Tweeps Split on Unity Gov't, Claim New Political Duo Unable to Cure Country's Economic Woes

    © AFP 2020 / EMMANUEL DUNAND
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107903/83/1079038342_0:95:2715:1623_1200x675_80_0_0_d35cfd188bd57b58799699e08b783491.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202004211079037886-israeli-tweeps-split-on-unity-govt-warn-new-political-duo-unable-to-cure-countrys-economic-woes/

    The wait is over and Israel will soon have a government, after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu signed a unity pact with his former rival-turned-ally Benny Gantz, ending a 17-month stalemate that has cost the Jewish state three election campaigns and more than $2 billion.

    A much-awaited unity deal, inked on Monday night, stipulates that Benjamin Netanyahu who has been serving as the country's interim PM will remain prime minister for another year and a half, until October 2021. When his time is up, he will be succeeded by Benny Gantz with Netanyahu becoming his deputy and the minister of defence.

    'Thank God for Unity':

    For many the announcement, which put an end to a 17-month political deadlock that resulted in three elections was a sigh of relief.

    One Twitter user wrote: "I want to thank both of you, Netanyahu and Gantz, for finally setting up a unity government during a time that Israel needs it so much; to be able to cope with the COVID-19 challenge and Iran's [nuclear] threat. I pray to G-d that he will give both of you the wisdom to take the right decisions during this challenging time".

    Another tweep wrote: "The current political situation has created a good alternative. Any attempt to drag the country into a fourth round of elections would fail. Unity is a good thing..."

    They are not alone. After Gantz decided to split from his previous allies who were reluctant to sit down for talks with Netanyahu, a Channel 12 poll revealed that 56 percent of Blue and White voters supported the move paving the way for a unity government in Israel.

    Earlier surveys also showed a strong preference by the Israeli public for a joint coalition where Netanyahu and Gantz would serve as the country's PMs.

    No More than a Burden:

    But now with the unity already a done deal, for many, it is still no more than a fancy word.

    "This is not a unity government. Rather it is a government whose only goal is to get Netanyahu out of prison..." wrote one tweep referring to Netanyahu's trial set for mid May where he is expected to lead a legal battle in an attempt to prove his innocence in a series of graft probes that include buying positive press and receiving illegal gifts from a rich donor. Allegations that Netanyahu vehemently denies.
    "I can tolerate everything but don't call it a unity. It is not. It is another Netanyahu government. Unity cannot be established as long as this despised person remains in the chair of the PM. We will not accept any government led by him and we will fight him and whoever is going to join his path", warned another Twitter user.

    Netanyahu's alleged attempt to avoid trial was not Israeli tweeps' only concern. Others were furious that Gantz aided the "destruction" of any peace agreement with the Palestinians by joining Bibi's hawkish government.

    Yariv Openheimer, an activist from the movement Peace Now, an NGO that promotes a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, tweeted: "It will be a government of annexation", he wrote alluding to Washington's "deal of the century" peace plan that Israel's political duo vowed to promote.

    "The only meaningful thing that this government will push hard to promote will be the destruction of a two-state solution, the damage to our relations with the Arab world, a severe blow to the peace camp and a significant boost to settlers".

    Unity Won't Solve Israel's Economic Woes:

    Others, however, were more concerned about Israel's economic problems.

    "It is not a unity government but a coalition that's detached from reality. While we have a million and a half of unemployed and many more people will lose their jobs, they establish a government with 36 ministers", one tweep lamented.

    Before the agreement was reached, Israel had some 28 ministers, most of which came from Netanyahu's Likud. The prime minister and Gantz realised that the amount of ministerial positions would not be sufficient to satisfy the army of parliamentarians in their respective camps so a decision was made to expand the number to 36 portfolios and 16 deputy positions, an unprecedented number even in Israeli terms.

    The practical meaning of this is that Israeli taxpayers will need to fork out some $64 million annually to be able to afford such a government, money that many believe the country cannot spare given the dire economic repercussions of COVID-19 which has already claimed the lives of more than 170 Israelis.

    Since the eruption of the virus in Israel at the end of February, the Jewish state has implemented a number of strict measures aimed at curbing the spread of the contagious disease. These included not only full lockdowns of towns and neighbourhoods, but also the shutting down of government offices, public institutions, and more than 500,000 small and medium Israeli businesses, measures that have sent the country's unemployment rate soaring to an all-time high of 25 percent.

    Tags:
    economy, Benny Gantz, Benjamin Netanyahu, government, unity, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Peacock in the Bar, Boar in the House: Animals Claim Cities as People Stick to Self-Isolation
    Shutdown Showdown
    Shutdown Showdown
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse