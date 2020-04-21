Register
06:24 GMT21 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R), Israeli president of the Supreme Court Esther Hayut (C) and Benny Gantz (L), leader of Blue and White party, attend a memorial ceremony for late Israeli president Shimon Peres, at Mount Herzl in Jerusalem on September 19, 2019

    New Government, Old Problems: Current Challenges Facing Israel's New Unity Coalition

    © AFP 2020 / Gil Cohen-Magen
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    0 02
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107898/07/1078980768_0:0:2778:1563_1200x675_80_0_0_703653ab463792e1092f7018fce55743.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202004211079037841-new-government-old-problems-current-challenges-facing-israels-new-unity-coalition/

    With a coalition finally in place, the Israeli public expects the newly established political team to deliver on a number of fronts, primarily in tackling the raging pandemic and its dire economic repercussions as well as stabilising the country's security and improving its international image.

    After almost two years of unprecedented deadlock, numerous crises, and three elections Israel finally has a government.

    Signed between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former rival-turned-ally Benny Gantz on Monday night, the agreement stipulates the division of power between the two, with Netanyahu to occupy the PM's chair first and Gantz taking his seat a year and a half later. 

    For Gantz that was a personal achievement. "We prevented a fourth round of elections", he wrote on Twitter. "We will guard Israel's democracy. We will fight the coronavirus and we will take care of all citizens..."

    But it is too early to celebrate. Now that the main obstacles are out of the way, the two will need to overcome a number of challenges for the government to function, the first of which is the division of ministerial posts.

    Pleasing All Allies

    The unity government is set to have more than 30 ministers and this means that Netanyahu's Likud with its 36 members, who up until now have controlled most of Israel's ministerial jobs, will need to share not only each with other and their allies in the Netanyahu-led bloc, but also with the Blue and White MKs who are supposed to man 16 of these ministerial positions.

    Although Likud is supposed to control such key posts as the ministry of foreign affairs (for half of the period) as well as education, transportation, and environmental protection the most prestigious jobs including defence, strategic affairs, justice and absorption, will be in the hands of Gantz.

    Netanyahu was aware of the dissatisfaction this situation might cause and was prepared for it. Determined to keep his team pleased and, most importantly, intact, he convinced Gantz to let Likud control key diplomatic positions as well as important Knesset committees that the party holds dear to its heart.

    Gantz was quick to agree to the solution, as according to the deal, it will be a Likud member leading the mission to the United Nations and it will be Netanyahu's party taking the lead in the Knesset's monetary, absorption, and economy committees.

    Economy as Prime Concern

    However, these are far from being the new government's only challenges. After the division of positions is over, the coalition will need to achieve results on a number of fronts, primarily in the sphere of health and economy.

    COVID-19, which erupted in Israel at the end of February and which has claimed more than 170 lives, has also posed a serious economic challenge. Shortly after the outbreak of the virus, the Jewish state announced a series of strict measures in a bid to contain the spread of the pandemic.

    These included not only the lockdown on entire towns and neighbourhoods but also the shutting down of government institutions as well as about 70 percent of Israel's 500,000 medium and small businesses.

    As a result, unemployment has skyrocketed, reaching an unprecedented 25 percent in less than two months. The latter figure is the absolute highest since the establishment of the State of Israel in 1948.

    It was for this reason that Netanyahu, who won the last round of general polls but who failed to form a coalition, called on Gantz to put their differences aside and establish a unity government for the sake of all Israelis. Now that they have, the only question that begs an answer is whether the two will be able to deliver.

    Security Threats Demand Solutions

    Delivery will also need to be shown on the security front. During the three election campaigns the Blue and White slammed Netanyahu for his inability to cope with the challenge presented by Hamas, an Islamic group that controls the Gaza Strip, and vowed to improve Israel's security situation and restore its deterrence capabilities.

    Now that Hamas is preoccupied with their own COVID-19 challenges, the situation in the south has been unusually quiet but Israeli experts have already warned that it won't last for too long especially if the situation in Gaza spirals out of control and Tel Aviv doesn't provide the enclave with the necessary medical assistance. 

    Israel's new defence minister, Gantz, will need to tackle the issue that's been challenging the Jewish state since 2001 and he'll also need to cope with a potential prisoner swap with Hamas who is allegedly holding two Israeli citizens as well as the bodies of two IDF soldiers killed during Operation Protection Edge in 2014.

    Multiple rounds of negotiations, the involvement of Egyptian mediators and international pressure haven't moved the process one inch forward, partially because of Israel's political stalemate. With a unity government now in place, the Israeli public will put the release of it's missing at the top of its agenda.

    Another item to dominate the agenda will be US President Donald Trump's "deal of the century" peace plan. Rolled out at the end of January, the initiative presupposed major land swaps and the extension of Israel's sovereignty over the Jordan Valley which makes up some 30 percent of the predominantly Palestinian West Bank, a move that will anger the Palestinians and that might lead to a number of dire economic repercussions including international sanctions and the boycott of Israeli products.

    Despite potential retribution, the duo is determined to go ahead with the plan, set for July 1st, not only because the promise they gave their voters and the bad aftertaste a u-turn on this plan might leave within the US administration but also because the extension of sovereignty could potentially serve as a tool "to right previous wrongs" by recognising the country's settlers as part of the Jewish state and bridging gaps between Israel's left- and right-wing circles.

    Tags:
    Hamas, Gaza Strip, Gaza, economy, COVID-19, coronavirus, Benny Gantz, Benjamin Netanyahu, unity, government, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Peacock in the Bar, Boar in the House: Animals Claim Cities as People Stick to Self-Isolation
    Shutdown Showdown
    Shutdown Showdown
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse