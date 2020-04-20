Netanyahu and Gantz Agree to Form Emergency Coalition Government

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his election rival, leader of the Blue and White party Benny Gantz, have agreed to form an emergency coalition government, a joint statement from their parties says.
בשעה זו נחתם הסכם להקמת ממשלת חירום לאומית בין ראש הממשלה בנימין נתניהו לבין יו״ר כחול לבן, רא"ל (במיל') ח״כ בני גנץ.— הליכוד (@Likud_Party) April 20, 2020
This comes following three elections in Israel in one year when none of the political parties managed to win a majority in parliament and form a new government.
