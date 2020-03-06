Israeli Defence Minister Closes Down City of Bethlehem Amid Coronavirus Outbreak - Reports

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Israeli Defence Minister Naftali Bennett shut down entry to and exit from the Palestinian city of Bethlehem amid coronavirus outbreak, Israeli Channel 13 reported Friday.

According to Channel 13, Bennett agreed the closure with the military leadership and with the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories late on Thursday.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas announced the state of emergency Thursday. The Palestinian authorities said they were shutting down schools and universities for 30 days. Earlier on Thursday, the country's Health Ministry reported seven new suspected coronavirus cases.

© AP Photo / Arek Rataj FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2020 file photo, a military officer wearing a protective suit gives instructions to evacuees from Wuhan, China, as they travel to a hospital after their arrival at a military base in Wroclaw, Poland

According to the World Health Organisation as of Thursday, there are four confirmed cases in Palestine and 15 in Israel. The grand total of confirmed cases outside of China reached 14,768. In total, there are over 98,000 people infected worldwide, with the death toll almost reaching 3,400.