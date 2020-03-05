Number of Coronavirus Cases Outside China Rises to 14,768, WHO Says

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has spread to 85 countries, with Italy, Iran, and South Korea affected most by the new disease outside China, where the virus originated last December.

The number of people infected with the new coronavirus outside China has risen to 14,768, the latest report by the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Thursday.

2,098 new cases were identified on 5 March. The death toll has reached 267, with 53 new deaths registered in the past 24 hours.

"Five new countries/territories/areas (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Gibraltar, Hungary, Slovenia, and occupied Palestinian territory) have reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours", WHO said.

Globally, 95,333 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been registered, of which more than 80,500 have been in China alone.

China's response to the coronavirus has been swift and sweeping. Clinical trials of a vaccine against COVID-19 in China will most likely begin in late April, Chinese vice-minister for science and technology Xu Nanping said in late February.