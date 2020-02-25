Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak Dies at 91

Hosni Mubarak served as Egyptian president between 1981 and 2011, but resigned as a result of the Arab Spring protests that erupted in the country in 2011.

Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak has died at the age of 91 after suffering from a long illness, several Egyptian media outlets reported. The reports of Mubarak’s death have not yet been confirmed by his family or his lawyer.

Prior to this Mubarak's lawyer stated that he had been in the emergency room of a hospital, but was still in "good health".

Mubarak was diagnosed with stomach cancer in 2011 soon after he resigned as president under pressure from the Arab Spring protests, which started in January of that year. His health further deteriorated with Mubarak later reportedly suffering a heart attack after he was convicted for allegedly ordering the murder of protesters. He was later acquitted of these charges in 2017.

MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW