Egypt's Ex-President Mubarak Released, Returns Home After Acquittal

CAIRO (Sputnik) — The ex-president was accompanied by his son Gamal and wife Suzanne Thabet on his release early Tuesday, the Youm7 daily cited sources close to Mubarak's family as saying.

Mubarak, 88, was reportedly transported on a specially equipped medical service vehicles, while his home in the Heliopolis district in Cairo has also been furnished with medical equipment.

In February 2011, Mubarak resigned amid ongoing protests in the country and the following year he received a life sentence for "failure to stop the killings" during the 18-day uprising in 2011 that left over 800 people dead. The court’s decision was appealed by ex-president lawmakers and a new trial was ordered.

In 2014, Mubarak was discharged on every count of being involved in the killing of the demonstrators. The Prosecutor General's Office appealed the court's decision, claiming a number of procedural irregularities had taken place.

In early March 2017, the Egyptian Court of Cassation acquitted Mubarak of charges of complicity in the deaths of protesters.