US Assassination of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani Will Lead to 'Liberation' of Jerusalem - IRGC

Tensions between Tehran and Washington have been simmering for over a month now after the US drone strike assassinated Soleimani in Baghdad on January 3.

The US assassination of long-time Revolutionary Guards Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani and Iraqi Shia militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis will lead to "liberation of Jerusalem" from Israel, IRGC spokesman Brig. Gen. Ramezan Sharif has announced.

"The cowardly and craven assassination of commander Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis by the Americans will lead to the liberation of Jerusalem by the grace of God," Sharif said, his remarks cited by the Tasnim News Agency.

Speaking at a ceremony commemorating Soleimani in Urmia, northwestern Iran on Thursday, Sharif claimed that the "terror attack against General Soleimani by the US' arrogant regime started the end of the Americans' presence in the region."

The same was true insofar as the fight against "the Zionist regime" was concerned, the spokesman said. "His martyrdom, too, was also a help to that cause."

According to Sharif, the Revolutionary Guards' retaliatory attacks against US forces at two bases in Iraq was a 'disgrace' for the Americans, with their 'expulsion' from the region becoming a certain fate.

