Sirens Sound in Southern Israel - IDF

On Wednesday, the Israel Defence Forces confirmed that air raid sirens were sounded in southern Israel, specifically in the community of Kibbutz Kissufim.

Sirens were sounded in the community of Kibbutz Yad Mordechai in southern Israel, the press service of the Israeli Defence Forces reported.

הופעלה התרעה בקיבוץ יד מרדכי. הפרטים בבדיקה — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) January 30, 2020

Later, the IDF said that the sirens were not triggered by the launch of a projectile.

This comes following Israel's announcement on Wednesday that it would deploy additional infantry troops to the West Bank and Gaza borders amid concerns of escalated tensions after the publication of US President Donald Trump's Mideast peace plan aimed at resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.