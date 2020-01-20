Final Document From Berlin Talks on Libya Asserts Oil Belongs to All Libyans - Lavrov

BERLIN (Sputnik) - The final document agreed at the Berlin conference on Libya on Sunday contains a clause stating that all Libyan people are entitled to the country's energy resources, Russia's acting Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"There is a section on the political process, on how to solve Libya's economic problems, taking into account the fact that all Libyan parties – professional, military, political groups should have access to natural resources," Lavrov told reporters at the press conference, following talks in the German capital.

Russia's acting foreign minister noted that the final document, adopted on Sunday by the Libyan conference participants in Berlin, is a detailed guidance on how to overcome the crisis in Libya, including provisions for ensuring a sustainable ceasefire.

"The agreed final document is rather detailed, with recommendations and suggestions on how to overcome the current Libyan crisis. The document has several chapters. It has a chapter focused on security efforts, including the need to try to make the ceasefire sustainable," Lavrov told journalists following the talks.

According to the diplomat, despite the gap between the Libyan rivals, the adopted document could foster reconciliation.

"It is clear that in the end it will be up to the Libyans to decide. It is clear that so far attempts to establish a sustainable, serious dialogue between them have failed — too big of a difference in stances. Nevertheless, the recommendations outlined in the Berlin conference's final document add up to the bank of ideas that the international community offers the Libyan sides so that they can agree on circumstances conducive to resuming dialogue," Lavrov said.

The fact that the Libyan rival representatives were at all present at talks in Berlin was due to Russia's effort, Lavrov noted.

"Russia was involved in the preparations from the very beginning, we attended all five preparatory rounds. It was due to our insistence that the organizers gave up their initial plan to meet without the Libyan parties. The Libyan leaders — Fayez Sarraj of the Government of National Accord [GNA] and Khalifa Haftar of the Libyan National Army[LNA] — were invited to attend the conference," Lavrov said.

Military Committee

Lavrov highlighted that the newly-created military committee to resolve the Libyan conflict will seek a lasting ceasefire in Libya with UN assistance.

"The Libyan parties took a small step forward compared to the meeting held on January 13 in Moscow — they agreed to delegate five representatives each to a military committee being created on the initiative of the United Nations, which will consider all issues related to the ceasefire," Lavrov told reporters at the press conference following the talks in Berlin.

"The newly created military committee consisting of five representatives from [GNA's Fayez] Sarraj and [LNA's Khalifa] Haftar, will be engaged in the development of concrete confidence-building measures that will make the ceasefire lasting under UN supervision," the diplomat added.