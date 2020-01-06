Iraq Limits US-Led Coalition's Ground, Air Movements After Soleimani Killing – Reports

Iraq's parliament on Sunday voted in favor of removing US troops after a powerful Iranian military commander was killed in a US airstrike in Baghdad. President Trump has threatened with sanctions should the plan go forward.

The Iraqi authorities have begun the preapartions for removing US troops from the country, Abdul-Karim Khalaf, a security spokesman for Iraq's prime minister, told reporters on Monday.

He said that the US-led international coalition will be allowed to consult, arm and train Iraqi military personnel and security forces, but the US troops will be removed.

The process kick-started a day after Iraqi lawmakers adopted a resoluton requiring the government to end the presence of foreign troops from the country.

The US-led coalition intervened in Iraq at the request of the local government in 2014, following the rise of Daesh jihadists, also known as ISIS. On the ground, it is mostly represented by American troops, with approximately 5,200 US soldiers fighting the remnans of Daesh in Iraq and in the neigbouring Syria.

Sunday's resolution bans foreign troops from the ground and airspace; it was passed under the formal pretext that the terrorists had been defeated already, although the underlying reason appears to be the outrage with the recent US airstrike that killed powerful Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani on Friday in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

