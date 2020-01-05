Body of Recently-Killed Iranian General Soleimani Returned Home From Iraq - Report

Qasem Soleimani was killed in a US airstrike on Iraq's capital Baghdad on 3 January, an attack which was authorised by President Donald Trump and which deteriorated further what is already tense situiation in the Middle East.

The body of Qasem Soleimani, head of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)’s elite Quds Force, who was assassinated in Iraq on Friday, has been returned to Iran, the Islamic Republic's state-run IRIB news agency reports.

According to IRIB, Soleimani's body was transported to the southwestern Iranian city of Ahvaz earlier on Sunday, a few days after a US drone strike killed Soleimani, Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and 10 other people

This comes as IRGC Major General Hossein Salami reportedly stated that "the assassination of martyred General Qassem Soleimani will be followed by a strategic revenge which will definitely put an end to the US presence in the region”.

Salami also undersocred that Iran's response would come "in a vast geography throughout time and with determining impacts".

