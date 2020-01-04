Funeral for Soleimani and Al-Muhandis in Baghdad - Video

The funeral of Iranian Quds Force General Qassem Soleimani and the deputy leader of Iraq's Popular Mobilisation Forces Mohammed Ali Ebrahimi, also known as Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis ,is taking place in Baghdad.

In the earlier hours of Friday, Soleimani was killed by a US drone attack near Baghdad International Airport. US President Donald Trump said Washington took preemptive action against Soleimani to “stop a war”.

An adviser to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, however, said the United States crossed a “red line” with the attack, while Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei warned that a “harsh retaliation is waiting” for the United States.

Follow Sputnik feed to find out more.