Register
01:59 GMT +305 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Iranian demonstrators chant slogans during a protest against the assassination of the Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who were killed in an air strike at Baghdad airport, in front of United Nation office in Tehran, Iran January 3, 2020.

    Iran Unveils Poster Of Prophet Mohammed's Grandson Embracing Killed Commander Qasem Soleimani

    © REUTERS / WANA NEWS AGENCY
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    2152
    Subscribe
    https://cdn3.img.sputniknews.com/images/107793/77/1077937764.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202001051077946447-iran-unveils-poster-of-prophet-mohammeds-grandson-embracing-killed-commander-qassem-soleimani/

    As tensions between the US and Iran begin to escalate following a series of events including the storming of the US embassy, the world waits in anticipation for an Iranian response after top general Qasem Soleimani was assassinated in a targeted US airstrike.

    Iran has released a commemorative propaganda poster showing recently-killed commander Qassem Soleimani being embraced by the Prophet Mohammed's grandson.

    Imam Hussein is shown towering over the commander as the latter appears to be entering the afterlife following his death in a US air strike on Friday morning.

    The image was put up by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Instagram and was reportedly created by Iranian artist Hasan Rouh al-Amin.

    View this post on Instagram

    #سلیمانی_آسمانی شد

    A post shared by Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei (@khamenei_ir) on

    The poster was unveiled amid a furor among protesters in the streets of Baghdad attending a funeral processions for Soleimani and an Iraqi militia commander who was killed alongside him in the attack.

    Demonstrators chanted anti-US slogans including "Death to America" and "America is the Great Satan" as they marched alongside coffins carrying the two slain commanders.

    Adil Abdul-Mahdi, the prime minister of Iraq, also attended the funerals today and threatened to expel all remaining US troops from the country, asserting that the US military presence in Iraq is "a brazen violation of Iraq's sovereignty.

    The US has responded instead be sending between 3000 and 3,500 additional troops to the Middle East in the wake of the rising tensions between Iran and the US.

    Following the attack, US President Donald Trump boasted that he had ordered the killing of Soleimani to end what the US leader referred to as the latter's "reign of terror", and to prevent war, claiming that the commander was plotting to hit US targets.

    "We took action last night to stop a war. We did not take action to start a war", he said while relaxing at his Mar-a-Lago resort on Friday.

    Mourners in the Iraqi capital carried posters of Soleimani and flags of Muhandis's Iran-backed Kataeb Hezbollah militia, which has committed attacks against US bases in recent months, climaxing with a siege of the US embassy on Tuesday.

    Soleimani was reportedly hit by three missiles fired from an American MQ-9 Reaper drone as he rode in a vehicle close to the Baghdad International Airport.

    Iran has pledged to retaliate with vengeance, with Iranian ambassador to the UN, Majid Takht Ravanchi, telling CNN that the assassination was “tantamount to opening a war against Iran”.

    “The response for a military action is a military action", he said.

    Associating Soleimani with Imam Hussein and being embraced by him is a significant honour, as Hussein is viewed in Shia Islam as a hero and the third Imam.

    As the grandson of the prophet, Imam Hussein's death is the origin of the Sunni and Shiite dissension within the Islamic community, after he was killed in 680 AD by the Umayyad caliphate.

    Tags:
    Islam, Donald Trump, United States, Iran, Qassem Soleimani
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Kids and adults take to the ice at the skating rink in Moscow's Gorky Park
    Sleds, Ice Skates and Ice Cream: A Winter Fairy Tale From the USSR
    Bibi Seeks Immunity
    Bibi Seeks Immunity
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse