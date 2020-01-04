Register
21:37 GMT +304 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search

    War With Iran Will Be Like Invading 'Germany In World War 2', Claims Royal Navy Admiral

    © AP Photo / Ebrahim Noroozi
    World
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Iranian General Qasem Soleimani Killed in US Airstrike in Baghdad (61)
    304
    Subscribe
    https://cdn3.img.sputniknews.com/images/107395/06/1073950609.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202001041077944920-war-with-iran-will-be-like-invading-germany-in-world-war-2-claims-royal-navy-admiral-/

    Tensions between the US and Iran are beginning to put the world on edge with the collapse of relations since the election of Donald Trump in 2016 culminating in the assassination of top Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani.

    A British admiral has warned that a potential US invasion of Iran would be comparable to the invasion of Germany in World War 2.

    Admiral Lord West said that the situation with Iran is  “highly dangerous” following the assassination of Iran’s top general Qassem Soleimani by the US in Iraq on Friday.

    West told the Daily Star Online that he believes it is “highly likely” that Iran will respond to the attack and claimed that the only way that a full-scale war with Iran would be winnable is with a comparable operation to the invasion of Germany in World War 2.

    Iranian demonstrators chant slogans during a protest against the assassination of the Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who were killed in an air strike at Baghdad airport, in front of United Nation office in Tehran, Iran January 3, 2020.
    © REUTERS / WANA NEWS AGENCY
    Iranian demonstrators chant slogans during a protest against the assassination of the Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who were killed in an air strike at Baghdad airport, in front of United Nation office in Tehran, Iran January 3, 2020.
    “If you want to have a full war with Iran, you would have to go to war-footing, call up a couple of million men, and fully take it over like we did with Germany in World War 2".
    “And the US are not going to do that, so in the end you are left with a festering sore."
    “If you just are relying on a revolution in Iran, you are deluding yourselves", the admiral said.

    He went on to claim that there is no doubt that the UK and the US could be drawn into a wider conflict with Iran. He noted that hitting strategic areas would not lead to an Iranian defeat due to Iranians rallying to defend their country.

    “We could destroy all their naval units, naval bases, airfields and wipe out their aircraft – but then what are you going to do? The Americans don’t want to invade Iran, if they did that they would have to go onto a war footing".
    “So what you are left with is a badly damaged Iran which would have the mild Iranians rallying to the flag and out for vengeance".

    Admiral West also outlined that a "peaceful revolution" to topple the Iranian government would not work and that the Trump Administration's scrapping of the 2015 Iran Nuclear Deal or JCPOA marked the start of the recent rise in tensions.

    An Iraqi soldier stands guard in front of smoke rising from a fire set by pro-Iranian militiamen and their supporters in the U.S. embassy compound, Baghdad, Iraq, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020.
    © AP Photo / Nasser Nasser
    An Iraqi soldier stands guard in front of smoke rising from a fire set by pro-Iranian militiamen and their supporters in the U.S. embassy compound, Baghdad, Iraq, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020.

    The JCPOA loosened sanctions on the country and permitted Iran to develop nuclear energy.

    While questioning the legality of the attack, Admiral West called Soleimani a “nasty piece of work” for leading Iran's Quds Force, a branch of the Islamic Republic's military which the US alleges is responsible for terrorist activities.

    Iran has pledged to respond promising “revenge”, “vengeance”, “retaliation”, and rallying national sentiment against the West.

    Iran's ambassador to the UN Majid Takht Ravanchi told CNN that the assassination was “tantamount to opening a war against Iran”.

    “The response for a military action is a military action", he told the US outlet.

    Ravanchi told the UN that the attack was a “criminal act” and a “gross violation of the principles of international law”.

    After the attack, Trump declared that Soleimani's "reign of terror is over" and that the action was intended to prevent a war as opposed to starting one, and that he will defend Americans if they are threatened.

    Pentagon chiefs and President Trump both claim that Soleimani was planning to conduct further attacks on US forces stationed in Iraq and the Middle East.

    The strike against Soleimani was personally ordered US President Donald Trump while he was at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, without informing Congress or the UK government.

    It directly followed the storming of the US embassy in Iraq in response to airstrikes on pro-Iranian militia groups in the country which killed up to 27 Hezbollah fighters.

    Tensions between the US have been rising since Trump's withdrawal form the JCPOA, resulting in the tit-for-tat seizure of oil tankers between Britain and Iran in July 2019, followed by a drone attack claimed by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels on a key Saudi Aramco oil facility in September.

    Topic:
    Iranian General Qasem Soleimani Killed in US Airstrike in Baghdad (61)

    Related:

    Iran Can Adversely Impact the US Economy and Bleed Some of Its Regional Military Assets - Professor
    Live Updates: Tensions High in Mideast as Iran Says It Has Right to Revenge After Soleimani Killing
    Bernie Sanders Unveils Bill to Keep Trump From ‘Illegally Taking US to War Against Iran’
    Tags:
    Qassem Soleimani, World War III, Donald Trump, Iran, Royal Navy
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Kids and adults take to the ice at the skating rink in Moscow's Gorky Park
    Sleds, Ice Skates and Ice Cream: A Winter Fairy Tale From the USSR
    Bibi Seeks Immunity
    Bibi Seeks Immunity
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse