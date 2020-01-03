Pentagon Reportedly Okays 3,000 More Troops to Mideast After Soleimani Killing

Following the US airstrike that killed the Quds Force chief on 3 January in Iraqi's capital, Iranian leaders have vowed to retaliate for Washington's actions, which they described as a "terrible crime" as well as an act of "terrorism" and "rogue adventurism".

The US has approved the deployment of between 3,000 and 3,500 additional troops to the Middle East in the wake of the murder of Iranian top General Qasem Soleimani, CNN reported, citing a US defence official. Servicemen from the 82nd Airborne Division will reportedly be those redeployed, although their destination was not revealed by the defence source.

Previously, US forces in Iraq, specifically those guarding the American Embassy in its capital, were strengthened by around 700 troops from the 82nd Airborne Division currently deployed in Kuwait.

