Iranian President Calls on Turkish Counterpart to Jointly Oppose US 'Defiant' Actions

Tensions between the United States and Iran are boiling in the wake of Iranian top commander Soleimani's assassination in an airstrike by US forces. The general's murder could prompt Iran to take retaliatory actions to avenge his death.

Iran and Turkey should join forces to oppose the United States following general Soleimani's assassination or otherwise Washington could undertake further 'defiant' actions, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani told his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday in a telephone conversation.

"Our silence in response to an aggressive action could lead to further defiance to take more aggressive actions", Rouhani told Erdogan.

The Iranian President previously issued a warning to the United States that Tehran will take revenge for the US' 'heinous crime'.

Soleimani's Murder

On Friday, General Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy commander of an Iraqi Shia militia group, were among those killed by a US drone attack near Baghdad International Airport. US President Donald Trump called the attack a preemptive, defensive strike.

The attack comes several days after unrest erupted in Iraqi capital Baghdad as protesters, angered by US airstrikes against Iraqi Shiite militia, stormed the US Embassy in the city.

President Trump blamed the embassy storming on Iran, saying that Tehran will "pay a big price", adding that this was "not a warning, it is a threat".