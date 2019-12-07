US Doesn't Rule Out Sending Additional Troops to Syria - Esper

US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper commented on a variety of issues on Saturday while delivering remarks at the Reagan National Defense Forum. The forum is an annual event that takes place at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California.

"I think we have enough troops in Syria and if we don’t we would deploy additional troops — that’s one of the things I keep in close contact about with the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff", Esper said.

Esper said earlier in the week that US troops in northeastern Syria had finished remaneuvering as needed and that the total number of troops on the ground would remain at around 600.

“The coalition is talking a lot again. We could see some allies want to volunteer troops [...] If an allied country, a NATO country, decided to give us 50 people, I might be able to turn off 50 people”, Esper said in an interview, which made on Tuesday on his flight back from the NATO summit in London.

The movement of US forces has been a cause for much uncertainty in Syria ever since US President Donald Trump abruptly announced a withdrawal of troops in early October. The pullout was never complete, however, with the troops eventually setting up camp at Syrian oil fields controlled by allied Kurds, claiming to ensure that resources were not taken by the Daesh* terrorist group.

The fallout from the move included a Turkish operation against Kurdish forces it considers terrorists, a deal struck between Russia and Turkey to ensure a safe zone, and the return of Syrian government forces to the region for the first time in years.

Trump, while at the NATO Summit this week, credited US forces with protecting oil from falling back into the hands of terrorists.

*Daesh (IS, ISIS, ISIL, Islamic State) is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.