Video: Militants Attack Hama Airport in Syria

Tensions are high in Hama province, as well as in Aleppo and Latakia, as terrorists regularly attack the settlements there, putting the Syrian Army on alert.

Earlier in the day, terrorist drones attempted to bomb the airport near the city of Hama, SANA news agency reported.

Militants in Hama province often shell the city's airport, putting the Syrian Army on alert.

The video of the recent drone attack has been shared on Twitter.

#Syria: this was the perimeter of #Hama Airbase when air defenses targeted weaponized drones sent by Rebels 30 minutes ago. pic.twitter.com/mpATdXg8uL — Qalaat Al Mudiq (@QalaatAlMudiq) December 1, 2019

Some witnesses have reported about possible injuries of military personnel.

طائرات مسيرة مجهولة المصدر تقصف مطار حماة العسكري،سمع أصوات انفجارات،وأنباء تتحدث عن إصابة الفريق فلاديمير خربانوف مدير مركز المصالحة الروسي في #حميميم أثناء تواجده في المطار لحضور اجتماع،ومقتل اللواء فارس الشيخ علي مدير المطار،وإصابة اللواء ممدوح أبوالعيس مدير العمليات المطار. pic.twitter.com/z39eAcCiTW — الثائر أبو قدور (@MohmdKerndl) December 1, 2019

​Earlier, the Syrian Army reportedly repelled an attack by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham* (formerly known as Al-Nusra Front)

*Al-Nusra Front (also known as Jabhat al-Nusra, Jabhat Fatah al-Sham, or al-Qaeda in Syria) is a terrorist group outlawed in Russia