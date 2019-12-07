Video: Iron Dome Intercepts 2 Rockets 'Fired From Gaza at Israeli Civilians' - IDF

The IDF said that three rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip to Israel, noting that two rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome Aerial Defence System.
3 rockets were just fired from #Gaza at Israeli civilians.— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) December 7, 2019
2 rockets were intercepted mid-air by the Iron Dome Aerial Defense System.
Twitter users shared videos allegedly showing the moment when the Iron Dome intercepted the rockets.
Iron Dome intercepts rockets from #Gaza pic.twitter.com/U3mkovydJz— Guy Elster (@guyelster) December 7, 2019
#BREAKING 3 rockets were fired from #Gaza, 2 rockets were intercepted Iron Dome: #Israel army pic.twitter.com/UHZPnlsBDJ— Guy Elster (@guyelster) December 7, 2019
No further details were immediately available.
Hamas, a Palestinian Sunni militant organization in control of the Gaza Strip, has been locked in a protracted on-and-off conflict with Israel. Israel has been a target of constant rocket attacks from the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip.
On 29 November the IDF said that a rocket was fired from Gaza at Israeli civilians, noting that it was the fourth launch on that week. Following the attack, the IDF conducted an aerial strike against a Hamas military post in Gaza.
