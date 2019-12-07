Video: Iron Dome Intercepts 2 Rockets 'Fired From Gaza at Israeli Civilians' - IDF

Air-raid sirens were activated in the Gaza Strip and Sderot on Saturday, according to the Israel Defence Forces (IDF).

The IDF said that three rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip to Israel, noting that two rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome Aerial Defence System.

3 rockets were just fired from #Gaza at Israeli civilians.



2 rockets were intercepted mid-air by the Iron Dome Aerial Defense System. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) December 7, 2019

​Twitter users shared videos allegedly showing the moment when the Iron Dome intercepted the rockets.

No further details were immediately available.​

Hamas, a Palestinian Sunni militant organization in control of the Gaza Strip, has been locked in a protracted on-and-off conflict with Israel. Israel has been a target of constant rocket attacks from the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip.

On 29 November the IDF said that a rocket was fired from Gaza at Israeli civilians, noting that it was the fourth launch on that week. Following the attack, the IDF conducted an aerial strike against a Hamas military post in Gaza.