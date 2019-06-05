Hamas Claims It Found Ways to Overcome Israeli Iron Dome System (VIDEO)

The Iron Dome is a land-based missile defence system intended to intercept short-range rockets and artillery. It was developed jointly by the US and Israel as a means of protecting Israeli territory from threats that stem from adjacent areas, Gaza and Lebanon in particular.

The Hamas-affiliated Shehab News Agency has published a video, in which it's noted that the Palestinian movement managed to find a way to circumvent an Israeli defence system, The Times of Israel reported.

The video purportedly shows how the group overcame Iron Dome during the round of clashes in May.

"We employed the tactic of massive launches toward a single target to overcome the Iron Dome," Hamas said as cited by The Times of Israel. "The heaviest fire was used after [Israel] hit high-rise buildings." "The pace of launches was the fastest in our history, 700 rockets in 30 hours," the Palestinian group said.

"85 rockets were fired at Ashkelon, 80 to Ashdod, 60 to Beersheba — all carrying large warheads.One of the signs incorporated in the video reads that the group has "more surprises up our sleeve," according to The Times of Israel.

قائد في #كتائب_القسام يكشف معلومات جديدة حول المواجهة الأخيرة مع الاحتلال مطلع مايو.. هذا ما فعله سلاح المدفعية القسامي بمدن الجنوب pic.twitter.com/NqTQX7uQym — وكالة شهاب (@ShehabAgency) June 4, 2019

In mid-May, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) extensively deployed Iron Dome anti-missile batteries across the country prior to the Eurovision Song Contest and following the 4 May massive missile attack from Gaza, with 690 rockets launched over the course of the next 2 days, according to IDF.

As it was observed at the time the Iron Dome failed to intercept all of the targets for a variety of reasons. Among the latter was the close range from which the rockets were fired, giving the Iron Dome next to no time to react and intercept them, as it was explained at the time by the former head of Military Intelligence's Research Department, Yaakov Amidror.

Another reason, according to Amidror, was that the Iron Dome's design makes it ignore projectiles aimed at areas deemed empty or uninhabited by the system.

After the early May attack, the IDF conducted strikes on Hamas and Islamic Jihad infrastructure in Gaza, hitting 350 targets over the course of 48 hours.

The Israeli military retorted destroying Hamas' operations planning headquarters, weapon manufacturing factories, ammunition depots, and rocket launch sites.