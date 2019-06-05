Register
04:48 GMT +305 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Rocket is launched from a new Israeli anti-missile system known as Iron Dome. (File)

    Hamas Claims It Found Ways to Overcome Israeli Iron Dome System (VIDEO)

    © AP Photo / Dan Balilty
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 31

    The Iron Dome is a land-based missile defence system intended to intercept short-range rockets and artillery. It was developed jointly by the US and Israel as a means of protecting Israeli territory from threats that stem from adjacent areas, Gaza and Lebanon in particular.

    The Hamas-affiliated Shehab News Agency has published a video, in which it's noted that the Palestinian movement managed to find a way to circumvent an Israeli defence system, The Times of Israel reported.

    The video purportedly shows how the group overcame Iron Dome during the round of clashes in May.

    "We employed the tactic of massive launches toward a single target to overcome the Iron Dome," Hamas said as cited by The Times of Israel. "The heaviest fire was used after [Israel] hit high-rise buildings." "The pace of launches was the fastest in our history, 700 rockets in 30 hours," the Palestinian group said.

    READ MORE: Israel, Gaza Ceasefire Reached Starting Monday Morning — Reports

    "85 rockets were fired at Ashkelon, 80 to Ashdod, 60 to Beersheba — all carrying large warheads.One of the signs incorporated in the video reads that the group has "more surprises up our sleeve," according to The Times of Israel.

    In mid-May, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) extensively deployed Iron Dome anti-missile batteries across the country prior to the Eurovision Song Contest and following the 4 May massive missile attack from Gaza, with 690 rockets launched over the course of the next 2 days, according to IDF.

    As it was observed at the time the Iron Dome failed to intercept all of the targets for a variety of reasons. Among the latter was the close range from which the rockets were fired, giving the Iron Dome next to no time to react and intercept them, as it was explained at the time by the former head of Military Intelligence's Research Department, Yaakov Amidror.

    Trump Tower on 5th Avenue is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, US, April 18, 2019.
    © REUTERS / Caitlin Ochs
    US Man Arrested After Threatening to Bomb Trump Tower, Israeli Consulate
    Another reason, according to Amidror, was that the Iron Dome's design makes it ignore projectiles aimed at areas deemed empty or uninhabited by the system.

    After the early May attack, the IDF conducted strikes on Hamas and Islamic Jihad infrastructure in Gaza, hitting 350 targets over the course of 48 hours.

    The Israeli military retorted destroying Hamas' operations planning headquarters, weapon manufacturing factories, ammunition depots, and rocket launch sites.    

    Related:

    GOP Slams Ilhan Omar's Tweet on Israel-Gaza Conflict as Anti-Semitism
    Israel Prepared to Continue Gaza Strikes, Campaign Not Over - Netanyahu
    Israel, Gaza Ceasefire Reached Starting Monday Morning – Reports
    Continuing Violence: Death Toll Surge in Worsening Gaza-Israel Fight
    Air-Raid Sirens Sounding in Southern Israel as Two Rockets Fired from Gaza - IDF
    Tags:
    air defence system, video, Hamas, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Tokyo Through the Lens of Tom Blachford
    Yesterday's Tomorrow: Tokyo's Neon Splendor Through Lens of Tom Blachford
    Lying in London
    Lying in London
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok