Register
20:01 GMT +307 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Israeli intelligence agency Mossad obtained, then returned, missile blueprints that were stolen from South Africa.

    Alleged Video Shows Rocket Propulsion System Test for Purported Israeli Nuke

    © Flickr / Daniel Foster
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    0 07
    Subscribe
    https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images/101871/10/1018711021.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/201912071077512102-alleged-video-shows-rocket-propulsion-system-test-for-purported-israeli-nuke/

    The nuclear status of Israel remains a secret, with the government neither denying nor confirming the rumours of it possessing operational nukes. Details about the country's missile programme have also been scarce, leaving room for speculation about the characteristics of Israeli tactical and strategic weapons.

    An Israeli test of an unspecified "rocket propulsion system", which was conducted on 6 December 2019 from the Palmachim Air Base, could have been related to the development of a new nuclear-capable ballistic missile from the Jericho family, The Drive online media outlet claimed.

    The outlet indicated that the country's tests of civilian space launchers and air defence missiles have far less secrecy around them than Friday’s propulsion system test, suggesting therefore that it could have been related to the development of an offensive missile. Israeli officials went into scant detail about the 6 December launch, warning only that it would take place and that the airspace had been cleared to safely conduct the test firing.

    Later, a video allegedly showing the test launch of the propulsion system surfaced online. In it, the rocket is seeing leaving a noticeable white smoke trail in the sky while flying almost straight up.

    Another indicative sign, according to The Drive, is the fact that the launch was conducted from the Palmachim Air Base. The latter has often been used to carry out tests for some Jericho-series missiles, which are reportedly capable of carrying nuclear warheads. The online outlet acknowledged that it doesn't have any solid proof to substantiate their inference.

    The report comes hot on the heels of accusations by Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Javad Zarif, who said that Israel had tested "a nuke-missile, aimed at Iran". He further slammed Western countries for their lack of criticism of the Israeli missile programme, while having plenty for Iran’s.

    Israel only announced that it had commenced a planned "test of a rocket propulsion system from a base in central Israel" without specifying which armament the propulsion system would be used for.

    Alleged Israeli Nuclear Missile Programme

    Little is known about the Jericho-series missiles apart from several facts and inferences from the launches of Shavit-series space launch vehicles, which are based on the Jericho missiles. Israel began developing the missiles back in 1960 and has since produced at least three types, with the Jericho II serving as an intermediate range missile and the Jericho III as a nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile.

    A soldier of the Syrian Arab Army at an observation post at the frontline in the al-Kom village of the Quneitra province in Syria
    © Sputnik / Valeriy Melnikov
    Syria’s Air Defenсe System Shoots Down Alleged Israeli Missiles in Southern Syria

    There has also been a lot of ambiguity about Israel's nuclear status, with Tel Aviv neither denying nor confirming having a nuclear arsenal. At the same time, the country has repeatedly accused Iran of working on a nuclear weapons programme, albeit without providing any proof of this to the public. Tehran has denied the accusations, saying that nuclear arms contradict the teachings of Islam.

    Related:

    Missile Fired at Israel From Gaza Strip - IDF
    ‘Beyond Imagination’: Netanyahu Posts Video of Israel-US Missile System Test in Alaska
    Israel 'Successfully' Tests New Anti-Missile System in Alaska Amid Tensions With Iran
    Israel Attacks Syria's Quneitra With Missiles – Report
    Iran’s FM Javad Zarif Claims Israel Tested Nuke-Missile 'Aimed at Iran'
    Tags:
    intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), nuke, Israel, video
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Astride Together: Wives of World Leaders Enjoying Horseback Riding
    Buckingham Bullies
    Buckingham Bullies
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse