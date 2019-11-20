Register
04:53 GMT +3
20 November 2019
    Israeli Air Force F-15 jet. (File)

    IDF Confirms Its Fighter Jets Attacked 'Dozens of Military Targets' in Syria

    © AP Photo / Ariel Schalit
    Middle East
    4112
    The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) in an early Wednesday statement claim that Israeli jets pounded Syrian territory, attacking dozens of military targets belonging to the Iranian and Syrian forces.

    According to the IDF, the targets included air-to-air missiles, warehouses and various military facilities.
    ​The IDF said in the statement that the air raid came in response to earlier rocket launches allegedly made by Syrian forces from Syrian territory that targeted Israeli territory.

    Late on Tuesday, Syria state-run broadcaster Al-Ikhbariya said that the nation's air defence systems had repelled an air assault on Damascus and its suburbs, adding that several missiles were downed south of Damascus.

    Syrian state-run news agency SANA clarified that missiles were fired by Israeli jets from Golan Heights and Marj al-Ayoun and added that the air defences were able to destroy most of the missiles before they reached their targets.

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu commented the most recent Israeli attack on Syria.

    "I clarified that whoever is hurting us - we will be harmed in it. This is what we did tonight against military targets of Iranian Quds force and Syrian military targets in Syria after last night's rocket launches were launched at Israel", Netanyahu said, cited by Channel 13 TV News-Israel.

    Tel Aviv has repeatedly conducted airstrikes in Syria without permission from Damascus, justifying its actions by a need to counter allegations of Iran's military presence in the neighboring country.

    Israel and Syria share borders along the disputed Golan Heights. The area has been mostly under the control of Tel Aviv after Israel seized the area during the 1967 Six-Day War, adopting a law in 1981 that annexed the territory, although it was rejected by the United Nations. Earlier this year, US President Donald Trump recognized the Golan Heights as Israeli territory.

