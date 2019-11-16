IDF Says Intercepted Two Rockets Fired From Gaza Strip

Both missiles have been intercepted by the Israeli military, Israeli Dafence Forces reported on its Twitter page.

Israeli Defence Forces have reported two missiles fired from Gaza Strip toward the Israeli city of Beersheba. The report comes after IDF said on Twitter that the sirens sounded across southern Israel.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) and Palestinian militants clashed earlier in the week, with tensions escalating after the army eliminated commander of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Baha Abu al-Ata.

Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) and the IDF reached a fragile truce, however, IDF reported rocket fire from Gaza hours after that.