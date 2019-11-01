Syrian Kurds Want to Join Forces With Damascus If Gov’t Army Restructured - SDC

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Kurdish fighters in northeastern Syria are ready to join forces with President Bashar Assad, but they want "restructuring" of the Syrian army" to happen first, Ilham Ehmed, the president of the Executive Committee of the Syrian Democratic Council said.

"We are prepared to join the forces with Assad but restructuring, changing the Syrian army. If we agree with the Syrian regime about how we are managing our areas, and then yes, we are ready to join the Syrian army," Ehmed said, stressing that it "cannot happen in an hour," as there should be discussions with Damascus first.

"What happened is the Defence Ministry released the statement where they are addressing us like criminals," she added.

"So, the SDF said 'no.' We have to sit together and agree on how we are going to be integrated together, not like join as we are the fugitive," Ehmed said.

The SDC is a political branch of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces operating mostly in northeastern Syria, where Turkey recently launched an anti-terrorist offensive.

On Wednesday, the Syrian government called on Kurdish fighters in northeast Syria to join the army to stave off Ankara, state media reported.

On 9 October, Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring to clear the border area of the Daesh* terrorist group and Kurdish militia, labeled as terrorists by Ankara. The United States and Turkey came to an agreement on 17 October for a 120-hour ceasefire in the area to allow the withdrawal of the Kurdish fighters.

As the five-day ceasefire came to an end, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a memorandum. According to the agreement, comprising 10 clauses, Russian military police and Syrian border guards are facilitating the withdrawal of Kurdish militia, whom Ankara views as terrorists, from the 18-mile safe-zone on the Syria-Turkish border within 150 hours, and Ankara and Moscow have started joint patrols.

