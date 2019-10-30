Turkish Defence Minister: Our Cooperation with Russia Continues Successfully

Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar made a few statements before the meeting of the AKP faction in parliament, to discuss the implementation of the Sochi memorandum between Turkey and Russia.

"The Russian military delegation has paid a visit. Their collaboration with our military representatives lasted several days. Currently, our work is completed, our Russian colleagues have returned to Moscow. The work was carried out constructively, in a positive atmosphere based on mutual trust, and per the agreements reached earlier by President Erdogan and President Putin. In general, the work was successful; there were some difficulties, but they are not inextricable, we will eliminate them in the coming days. Our contacts, coordination and cooperation continue", Akar said.

The Minister pointed out that Turkey is striving to create a security zone in the region.

"We continue fighting terrorism, primarily DAESH, PYD (Kurdish Democratic Union Party), PKK (Workers' Party of Kurdistan), YPG. Our cooperation with Russia in this direction is ongoing and successful. We are working on creating a security zone in the region, ensuring security in the border areas of our country, establishing peace and stability in the region, and promoting the safe return of our Syrian brothers to their homeland", he noted.

Akar pointed out that, working in these areas, Turkey acts with respect for the territorial integrity of Syria.

"As you know, members of the Constitutional Committee have arrived in Geneva. We advocated for the creation of a constitution, and for elections to be held in Syria, and we will provide all available support to this process, for as long as possible. We believe that a significant part of the problems in this area will be resolved in the coming days", he said.

When asked if patrolling along the security zone had begun, Akar replied that "it will begin in the near future".