Trump Says Kurdish Group PKK Is Worse Than Daesh

The statement was made during a joint press conference with Italian President Sergio Mattarella. The latter arrived for a bilateral meeting with Trump at the White House.

US President Donald Trump said that the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) is worse than Daesh*.

Mr Trump also said that US sanctions against Turkey will be "devastating" if the meeting between Vice President Mike Pence and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is not successful.

The US President added that he did no give Erdogan the green light to invade Syria. Commenting on the ongoing Turkish military operation in Syria, Trump said that he is not going to lose US troops there, adding that this is a conflict between Turkey and Syria, and "Syria is not our friend, Assad is not our friend."

