Russian Military Releases Satellite Images Confirming US Smuggling of Syrian Oil

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Defense Ministry published satellite intelligence images proving that oil from Syria was sent abroad under the guard of US servicemen before and after the defeat of the Daesh terrorists, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said Saturday.

The ministry said that "the space intelligence images showed that oil was actively extracted and massively exported for processing outside Syria, under the reliable protection of US troops, before and after the defeat of the Daesh* terrorists."

© Photo : Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation Oil transit vehicles gather in Deir ez-Zor Province, Syria, 10 km east of Al Mayadin

© Photo : Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation Oil transit vehicles gather near Al-Omar oil station in Deir ez-Zor Province, Syria, 14 km east of Al Mayadin

Pentagon chief Mark Esper said Friday that the US intended to take measures in the near future to strengthen its position in the Syrian region of Deir ez-Zor in order to prevent terrorists from accessing oil fields. According to the defense secretary, Washington is studying how to move forces in the region so that "to ensure the safety of oil fields."

*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia