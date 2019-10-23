Saudi Arabia Appoints Prince Faisal Bin Farahan as New Minister of Foreign Affairs

Saudi Arabia appointed Prince Faisal Bin Farahan as new Minister of Foreign Affairs, according to a royal decree issued Wednesday. He will replace Ibrahim al-Assaf, who was relieved of his duties.
"Royal Decree | Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah Al Saud … appointed as Minister of Foreign Affairs," the Saudi Foreign Ministry tweeted.
Saudi Minister of Transport Nabil Al-Amoudi was also relieved of his post by the same royal decree. Al-Amoudi had held the position since October 2017. Saleh Bin Nasser Al-Jasser will reportedly be appointed as the new minister of transport to replace him.
