Russian President Vladimir Putin Pays Official Visit to Saudi Arabia - Video

The visit comes as part of Putin's tour to the Middle East that is expected to wrap up on 15 October in the United Arab Emirates.

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Saudi Arabia's capital city of Riyadh on Monday, 14 October where he is slated to meet with the Kingdom's monarch Salman Abdullah bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Putin's meeting with the king will be followed by a protocol meeting between Russian and Saudi business representatives.

The Russian president is also expected to participate in the inaugural meeting of the Russian-Saudi Economic Council.

The main topics on the agenda of Putin's visit to the Kingdom will include oil deals and the tensions in the Persian Gulf in the wake of oil tanker attacks.

FOLLOW OUR LIVE FEED TO FIND OUT MORE