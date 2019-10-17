Traffic Accident in Saudi Arabia's Medina Province Leaves 35 Dead, 4 Injured

A total of 35 individuals were killed on Wednesday in a massive traffic accident in Saudi Arabia's Medina province, the SPA news agency has revealed.

Citing police officials, the agency noted that in addition to those killed, another four individuals were left with serious injuries after a private charter bus collided with a heavy vehicle loader. Many were subsequently transported to the Al-Hamna Hospital, according to the release.

The bus was carrying a total of 39 passengers at the time.

The spokesperson of the province's Medina police further indicated that the passengers included individuals with Asian and Arabic nationalities. An investigation into the accident is ongoing.