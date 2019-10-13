Kurdish-led authorities in the northern part of Syria have reached an agreement with the Syrian government in Damascus to deploy Syrian forces along the entire Turkish border to assist in repelling an ongoing military invasion by Damascus.

"To prevent and repel this attack, an agreement has been reached with the Syrian government to protect the border and sovereignty of Syria. The Syrian army will enter [Kurdish-controlled areas] and deploy troops along the entire Syrian-Turkish border in order to help the [Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, SDF] repel this attack and liberate areas occupied by the Turkish army and its affiliates", the statement issued by the authorities of the Kurdish autonomy said.

According to the statement, the agreement is aimed at "liberating [...] other Syrian cities occupied by Turkey, including Afrin".

Earlier in the day, Lebanese broadcaster Al-Mayadeen claimed, citing unnamed sources, that the Syrian army could enter the cities of Manbij and Kobani, both in the north of Syria in the vicinity of the border with Turkey, as soon as within 48 hours.

Earlier this week, Turkey kicked off a large-scale military offensive dubbed 'Operation Peace Spring' against Daesh terrorists and Kurdish-led forces operating in Syria. The Kurdish-led forces control large sections of the northern part of Syria, although Ankara has designated the group as terrorists. Ankara declared that its Syrian invasion is intended to clear border areas to create a so-called safe zone that would be used to return millions of Syrian refugees who fled their homes over the course of the ongoing 8-year Syrian civil war.

'Operation Peace Spring' has been condemned by the international community.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said earlier that his country's ground and air military invasion was launched "in accordance with international law, Article 51 of the UN Charter and UN Security Council Resolutions on fight against terrorism".

Washington has threatened to impose "powerful" economic sanctions against Ankara for the military attacks.

*Daesh (ISIS, ISIL, IS, Islamic State) is a terrorist organization banned in Russia and many other states.