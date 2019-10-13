Turkey Condemns Arab League Statement on 'Operation Peace Spring in Syria'

ANKARA (Sputnik) – Turkey has strongly condemned the Arab League’s statement, which slammed Ankara’s ongoing operation in northern Syria, Communications Director at the Turkish Presidential Administration Fahrettin Altun said.

“I strongly condemn the Arab League for mischaracterizing Turkey’s counter-terrorism operation in northeastern Syria as an ‘invasion’ in a statement issued earlier today”, Altun wrote on his Twitter page.

From his point of view, the statement of the organization was not reflecting the position of the Arab world.

"We can only take pride in the fact that governments, which did not mind the terrorist organization [Kurdistan Workers’ Party] PKK’s occupation of a predominantly Arab area, the displacement of Arab civilians from their lands, or the destruction of Arab villages, are unsettled by #OperationPeaceSpring”, Altun added.

We are fully aware that government which dislike Turkey’s advocacy for Palestinians, objections against handing over Jerusalem to occupiers and calling things as we see them –including coups, murders, and the bombardment of civilians in Yemen— do not speak for the Arab world. — Fahrettin Altun (@fahrettinaltun) October 12, 2019

​On Saturday, the secretary-general of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, called on Turkey to immediately halt the military operation against the northern Syrian Kurdish units and withdraw troops from the territory of the war-torn Arab republic.

The organization’s statement said that the member states agreed to consider measures of political and economic nature against Turkey over what they called an invasion.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced earlier this week the launch of a military offensive in northern Syria against the Daesh terrorist organization and the Kurdish-led forces, which Ankara designates as terrorists.

The Turkish incursion into northern Syria is part of Ankara's long-standing goal to clear its border area of both Kurdish militia and Daesh terrorists and create a so-called safe zone along the cleared line.

Damascus views the incursion as a violation of Syria's territorial integrity. The offensive was also condemned by the Western countries.

*Daesh (ISIS, ISIL, IS, Islamic State) is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.