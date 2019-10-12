Register
00:10 GMT +313 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures as he speaks during a press conference on the third and final day of the G-7 summit in Biarritz, France Monday, Aug. 26, 2019

    UK PM Johnson Denounces Turkey's Incursion Into Syria, Urges Erdogan to End Military Operation

    © AP Photo / Markus Schreiber
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Turkey Launches 'Operation Peace Spring' in Northern Syria (38)
    148
    Subscribe

    UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday evening, expressing grave concern about the ongoing military operation in northern Syria.

    Johnson said that the United Kingdom does not support Ankara's 'Operation Peace Spring' and urged Erdogan to stop the invasion, calling for the start of a dialogue, Reuters reported.

    "He expressed the UK's grave concern about Turkey's military operation in northern Syria which he said could further worsen the humanitarian situation there and undermine the progress made against Daesh [...] The Prime Minister was clear that the UK cannot support Turkey's military action. He urged the President to end the operation and enter into dialogue, and said the UK and international partners stand ready to support negotiations towards a ceasefire", a spokesman said after a telephone call between the two leaders on Saturday, cited by Reuters.

    Erdogan announced earlier this week the launch of his 'Operation Peace Spring' in the northern part Syria, reportedly against the Daesh terrorist organization and the Kurdistan Workers' Party (YPG/PKK), the latter designated by Ankara alongside Daesh as terrorists. From the Syrian side of the border, the territory is controlled by Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), classified by Ankara as a terrorist organization.

    The Turkish military invasion of Syria is part of Ankara's long-standing goal to clear its border area of both Kurdish militias and Daesh terrorists to create a so-called safe zone where Turkey seeks to relocate a portion of the estimated 4 million Syrian refugees currently in its territory.

    The Syrian government does not recognize the legitimacy of the Kurdish autonomy in the country's north-east, although Damascus has repeatedly condemned Turkey's occupational policies in the area.

    Operation Peace Spring has been condemned by most Arab nations and the global community, with Washington subsequently threatening to impose tough economic sanctions against Ankara.

    Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said earlier that Operation Peace Spring was launched "in accordance with international law, Article 51 of the UN Charter and UN Security Council Resolutions on fight against terrorism".

    *Daesh (ISIS, ISIL, IS, Islamic State) is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.

    Topic:
    Turkey Launches 'Operation Peace Spring' in Northern Syria (38)

    Related:

    Arab League Urges Turkey to Immediately Withdraw Troops From Syria
    Turks Clash With Kurds in Belgium Amid Ankara's Operation in Syria - Video
    Activists Supporting Kurds Protest in Berlin Against Turkish Operation in Syria - Video
    German Gov't Will Not Authorise New Arms Supplies to Turkey Over Military Op in Syria - Report
    Tags:
    kurds, Boris Johnson, military operation, Syria, United Kingdom, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Operation Peace Spring
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Super Hot: Australian Firemen Get Undressed for Steamy Calendar
    Super Hot: Australian Firemen Get Undressed for Steamy Calendar
    Minneapolis Meltdown
    Minneapolis Meltdown
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse