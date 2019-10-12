Activists Supporting Kurds Protest in Berlin Against Turkish Operation in Syria - Video

Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria on 9 October, targeting the predominantly-Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Daesh* terrorist group.

People are taking to the streets of the German capital Berlin to protest against Operation Peace Spring in Syria's north and in support of the Kurdish forces.

Turkey has justified its offensive by claiming that the SDF is affiliated with the PKK, which Ankara deems a terrorist organisation. Damascus views the operation as a violation of Syria's territorial integrity, and this sentiment has since been echoed by Russia, and a number of Arab and Western nations.

*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia