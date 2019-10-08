Deputy Chairman of Turkey’s Ruling Party: We Are Entering a War, We Will Win

Last week, Turkey announced that it was ready to launch a military operation in Syria to clear Kurdish militants from the Syrian border and create a "safe zone" to accommodate Syrian refugees there.

"As a result, we are entering a war. We are facing a war in which, albeit within certain boundaries, these territories will be cleared of terrorist organizations. By the will of the Almighty, I hope we will win," Deputy Chairman of the Turkish Justice and Development Party (AKP) Numan Kurtulmuş said, speaking about a possible military operation in Northern Syria.

Speaking to the Habertürk TV channel, Kurtulmuş said that everything that happens in Northern Syria is a national security issue for Turkey.

"Turkey’s intention is absolutely clear. We will never be in Syria with the intention of occupation. We will not demonstrate our presence in favour of or against any ethnic group," he said, adding that the goal is to turn the 30-kilometre territory that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had spoken of in the UN General Assembly into a safe zone and ensure the return of Syrian refugees.

© AP Photo / Baderkhan Ahmad A Turkish n armored vehicles patrol as they conduct a joint ground patrol with American forces in the so-called "safe zone" on the Syrian side of the border with Turkey, near the town of Tal Abyad, northeastern Syria, Friday, Oct.4, 2019

"Will the United States finally cooperate with Turkey, the most stable, democratic country in the Middle East, its ally with a population of 82 million, or will they prefer the Democratic Union Party (PYD), the number of militants of which varies between 5 and 10 thousand?" Kurtulmuş continued, noting that he believes that after the directive of the US President, no backward steps will be taken.