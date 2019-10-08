Register
11:50 GMT +308 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky smiles as he speaks to members of the media, next to South Dakota Republican Senator John Thune, right, on 24 September 2019 after a GOP policy luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington.

    Top Republicans Rebel Over Trump's Move to Withdraw From Syria Amid Turkey's Offensive

    © AP Photo / Jacquelyn Martin
    US
    Get short URL
    204
    Subscribe

    Donald Trump’s dramatic turnaround on Syria, which has already been condemned by Democratic lawmakers, is being strongly criticised by loyal Republicans as well, in a rare show of bipartisanship at a time when US politics are witnessing a sharp partisan divide.

    Some of President Trump’s staunchest allies on Capitol Hill have distanced themselves from the president’s recent decision to withdraw US troops from positions in north-eastern Syria – a move they are concerned would clear the way for an imminent Turkish operation against the US-backed Kurdish militias in the area.

    Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a statement that the US pullback from northern Syria would increase the risk of a resurgence of terrorism and could “seriously risk damaging Turkey’s ties to the United States”.

    He added: “As we learned the hard way during the Obama Administration, American interests are best served by American leadership, not by retreat or withdrawal.”

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said he wanted to “make sure we keep our word for those who fight with us and help us.” “If you make a commitment and somebody is fighting with you, America should keep their word," he told Fox & Friends.

    In a series of tweets, Senator Lindsey Graham criticised Trump’s move as being unwise. “No matter what President Trump is saying about his decision, it is exactly what President Obama did in Iraq, with even more disastrous consequences for our national security,” he said, adding that the US would slap bipartisan sanctions on Turkey and call for its suspension from NATO should it attack the Kurdish fighters in Syria.

    Senator Marco Rubio, in turn, called the decision “a grave mistake that will have implications far beyond Syria” and embolden Iran to “escalate hostile attacks.”

    Senator Mitt Romney, the 2020 Republican presidential candidate, labelled it as a “betrayal” that would undermine America’s credibility and lead to “another humanitarian disaster” in the region.

    Nikki Haley, who served as US ambassador to the United Nations, said that “the Kurds were instrumental in our successful fight against ISIS in Syria. Leaving them to die is a big mistake.”

    Brett McGurk, Trump’s former envoy to the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, accused the US president of sending military personnel “into harm’s way” and leaving US allies “exposed when adversaries call his bluff or he confronts a hard phone call”.

    Liz Cheney, a daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney and House Republican Conference Chair, said it was “a catastrophic mistake” to withdraw US forces, adding that “this decision ignores the lesson of 9/11. Terrorists thousands of miles away can and will use their safe-havens to launch attacks against America.”

    The White House announced on late Sunday that it would withrdaw forces from north-eastern Syria ahead of an expected Turkish attack on the allied Kurdish militias, who have fought alongside Americans against Daesh and other terror groups.

    Trump, who campaigned on a promise to withdraw the United States from costly military operations, stood by his decision, saying “it is time for us to get out of these ridiculous Endless Wars, many of them tribal, and bring our soldiers home.”

    In a later tweet, he threatened to “destroy and obliterate” Turkey's economy if it does something he considers “off limits”.

    His announcement followed a call with Turkish President Erdogan a day after the former said the Turkish army would soon launch a military operation east of the Euphrates in Syria, in an area mainly controlled by Kurdish fighters.

    The US-led coalition has been fighting Daesh* in Syria and Iraq since 2014, despite not being authorised either by Syria's government or the United Nations. In December 2018, Donald Trump declared victory over Daesh and ordered the withdrawal of 2,000 American troops from northern Syria.

    The US-led coalition included the Kurds, who now self-administer swathes of territory in northern Syria largely independent of Syrian President Bashar Assad. Turkey views the Kurds fighting in Syria as proxies of the Kurdistan Workers' Party — a Kurdish militant and political organisation designated in Turkey as a terror group. US support for the Kurds has strained ties between Ankara with Washington over the past years.

    To fix the problem, the United States and Turkey have agreed to jointly establish a 480-kilometre “safe zone” along the Syria-Turkey border that would stretch for 30 kilometres inside Syria. According to the plan, the zone would allow for the resettlement of up to two million Syrian refugees currently living in Turkey, shield the Kurdish militants, and address Turkey’s security concerns. Damascus views this plan as an act of aggression against its territorial sovereignty.

    Little progress has been made over the past months, however, in regards to implementing the idea. After the end-September deadline for the project had expired, Erdogan said last week that his country had no choice but to take the matter in its own hands and launch an offensive to clear the border area of Kurdish militants and create a security zone.

    Turkey has reportedly begun striking Kurdish positions in northern Syria, prompting the Kurds to seek an agreement with Damascus.

    *Daesh (aka IS/ISIS/Islamic State) is a terror group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Welcome to Moulin Rouge: Backstage at Most Popular Cabaret in the World
    Welcome to the Moulin Rouge: Backstage at Most Popular Cabaret in the World
    Destroy & Conquer?
    Destroy & Conquer?
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse