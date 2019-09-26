Register
04:32 GMT +326 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search

    Pompeo: US Will Take Action on Any 'Sanctionable Iranian Oil Transaction'

    © REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUE
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    8316
    Subscribe

    Earlier in the day, the US Treasury Department said that Washington had designated five Chinese nationals and six entities over alleged roles in helping Iran to circumvent US sanctions.

    US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo vowed that Washington would "take action on any sanctionable Iranian oil transaction," following an announcement of new sanctions targeting Chinese companies "that transported Iranian oil contrary to US sanctions."

    According to a notice issued by the Treasury Department on Wednesday, the new sanctions target the China Concord Petroleum Company, along with shipping vessels and companies that allegedly helped export Iranian petroleum, in violation of US sanctions.

    On Wednesday, ​during a speech on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Pompeo announced "two new actions" against Iran.

    The Trump appointee said that the US is "taking new action to disentangle the IRGC from the Iranian economy" by intensifying "efforts to educate countries and companies on the risks of doing business with IRGC entities" and "punish" the latter "if they persist in defiance of our warnings."

    Pompeo reiterated that Washington was imposing "sanctions on certain Chinese entities for knowingly transporting oil from Iran contrary to United States sanctions."

    "Importantly, we’re also imposing sanctions on the executive officers of those companies as well. And we’re telling China and all nations, know that we will sanction every violation of sanctionable activity," Pompeo said.

    During his remarks, he called on other nations to join the US in condemning what he described as "Iran’s malign activity."

    "Our goal is very straightforward, although not simple. But we know diplomacy is working, our resolve is strong, and our eyes our open. The awakening, I think, in the world, has begun," the US secretary of state commented.

    US President Donald Trump, in a proclamation, announced that senior Iranian and Venezuelan government officials would now be prohibited from entering the United States.

    According to Trump's decree, the US entry ban applies to senior officials from the Iranian government and to their immediate relatives.

    The United States ratcheted up sanctions on Iran since last year as part of its "maximum pressure" campaign, targeting pillars of the Iranian economy. Last week the United States imposed another round of sanctions on Iran, including on the central bank, following recent attacks on Saudi oil facilities, which the US holds Iran responsible for. Iran has refuted the accusations.

    Related:

    Iran Investigates Possible Environmental Damage by Stena Impero Tanker - Foreign Ministry
    Iran High on Agenda: Highlights of First Day of UN General Assembly General Debate
    Russia, Iran, Turkey to Facilitate First Meeting of Syria Constitutional Committee
    Rouhani Says Trump Destroyed Trust in Iran-US Relationship
    Tags:
    sanctions, Mike Pompeo, Pompeo, Venezuela, iran, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People taking pictures in Kolomenskoye park in Moscow
    Splendour of Fall at Its Best: Travel Tips to Beat Autumn Blues
    No More Frog Legs
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse