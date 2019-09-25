US Imposes Iran-Related Sanctions on Five Chinese Nationals, Six Entities in China - Treasury

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States has designated five Chinese nationals and six entities over their alleged role in helping Iran to circumvent US sanctions, the Treasury Department said in a notice on Wednesday.

The new sanctions target China Concord Petroleum Company, along with shipping vessels and companies that have allegedly helped export Iranian petroleum in violation of US sanctions, the Treasury said.

Last week, Washington announced fresh sanctions against Tehran, targeting the Central Bank of Iran, the National Development Fund of Iran and Etemad Tejarate Pars Co, a company the US claims was used to hide financial transfers for Iranian military purchases. The move came following the September 14 drone attacks on Saudi Aramco's oil facilities, which were claimed by Yemen's Houthis but blamed on Iran by Washington and Saudi Arabia.

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif described the new sanctions as "unacceptable and dangerous", adding that the US has already imposed all the sanctions they could against Iran.