US to Continue Imposing New Sanctions on Iran - Pompeo

NEW YORK (Sputnik) - The United States will continue to impose new sanctions against Iran, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday after the Treasury Department designated five Chinese nationals and six entities in China for alleged involvement in transporting Iranian petroleum.

"Our sanctions will continue," Pompeo said in New York during at a summit organized by United Against Nuclear Iran.

On Friday, the Trump administration imposed new economic sanctions against Iran, targeting its central bank and its sovereign wealth fund. "We've now cut off all sources of funds to Iran," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said.

The move came in response to the attack on Saudi Aramco oil facilities that caused major fires and partially disrupted the country's oil production, affecting global oil prices. Although the attacks were claimed by Yemen's Houthis, Washington blamed the incident on Tehran. The latter denied all the accusations.

US Defence Secretary Mark Esper and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Joseph Dunford announced on Friday that the US would be sending some of its forces to Saudi Arabia "in response to the Kingdom's request". Esper added that the deployment of US forces will be defensive in nature.