Why Is Mike Pompeo So Worried About Saudi Arabia's Oil Fields?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan talk about Mike Pompeo's current trip which seems to be promoting arms deals in the Middle East rather than peace. Pompeo declared the oil fields attack was an "act of war".

Kit Klarenberg - Investigative Journalist with Sputnik News | Magnitsky's Story Revisited in Europe

John Kiriakou - Former CIA Officer and Co-Host of 'Loud and Clear' | Who Is The New National Security Advisor?

James Carey - Editor at GeoPolitics Alert | The Astana Talks and Turkey Arms Deals

Lee Camp - Host of 'Redacted Tonight' on RT America | Watch Redacted Tonight... and Attend Tonight's Fault Lines Meetup!

Lee Stranahan has been investigating Bill Browder and the Magnitsky Act for years. Kit Klarenberg, an investigative journalist with Sputnik News, talks about the increasing discussions taking place in Europe about the Magnistky Act.

John Bolton was fired last week and Trump has just named his new National Security Adviser. Former CIA Officer John Kiriakou tells us about Robert O'Brien and the challenges he may face in this new position.

Turkey, Russia, and Iran had the fifth trilateral meeting this week on the settlement in Syria. The Editor at GeoPolitics Alert, James Carey, is an expert on the subject. He explains what the meeting was about.

Every month Fault Lines coordinates a night in Washington, DC meeting up with the crew from RT's Redacted Tonight. The host of Redacted Tonight, Lee Camp, is interviewed about the current state of comedy.

