Iran Will Destroy Saudi Arabia and UAE in Case of War - Hezbollah Leader

Tensions in the Middle East escalated after a recent attack on Saudi refineries that crippled the country's crude output. The US has accused Iran of the act, despite Yemen’s Houthis claiming responsibility, and is reportedly mulling a military response to the attack on its ally. Tehran has warned that such a move could lead to war.

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah has warned Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) that dire consequences await them in the event that a confrontation with Iran takes place.

"Don't bet on a war against Iran because they will destroy you. Your house is made of glass and your economy is made of glass. Like the glass cities in the UAE. […] You have already begun to pay the price of the war against Yemen", Nasrallah said.

The movement’s leader also called on Saudi Arabia and its allies to end their military campaign in Yemen against the Houthi militants, arguing that it would be better for them to do so than buy more air defences to fend off Houthi aerial attacks.

Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif cautioned the US against launching an attack against his country, warning that it would result in Tehran starting an "all-out war" against the aggressor. The warning came as Washington accused Iran of conducting a strike against Saudi Aramco oil refineries, something which has been claimed by Yemen’s Houthi militants.

