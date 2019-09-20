Register
18:40 GMT +320 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    US President Donald Trump salutes as he and first lady Melania Trump welcome Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Mrs. Morrison

    Pentagon to Warn Trump of Possible War as It Prepares 'Military Options' Against Iran – Report

    © REUTERS / Tom Brenner
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    4116
    Subscribe

    Despite Yemeni Houthi militants claiming responsibility for the attack on Saudi refineries, Washington continues to insist that Tehran was behind the act. Iran has slammed the accusations as "unacceptable and entirely baseless".

    The US Defence Department will brief President Donald Trump on 20 September on a "broad range of military options" to respond to recent attacks on Saudi oil facilities, which Washington attributes to Iran without presenting any proof to substantiate the claim, the Associated Press reported. The options will reportedly include a list of potential airstrike targets inside the country, but also other non-military options.

    According to the news agency, Pentagon officials will also warn Trump that picking the military option might spark a full-fledged war between the two countries.

    The US president himself said that he has "many options" on the table regarding how to respond to Iran, ranging from the "ultimate option", which he explained was "war", to others "a lot less than that". Earlier, he stated that Washington is "locked and loaded" to respond to the attack once Saudi Arabia points the finger at the "culprit" behind it.

    Riyadh has presented pieces of the drones and missiles used in the recent attack on Saudi Aramco facilities, claiming that they are of Iranian origin. Tehran has demanded that the Saudis present evidence for them to study themselves, dismissing the accusations otherwise.

    Saudi defence ministry spokesman Colonel Turki Al-Malik displays remains of the missiles which Saudi government says were used to attack an Aramco oil facility, during a news conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia September 18, 2019
    © REUTERS / HAMAD I MOHAMMED
    Saudi defence ministry spokesman Colonel Turki Al-Malik displays remains of the missiles which Saudi government says were used to attack an Aramco oil facility, during a news conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia September 18, 2019

    Despite the Houthis claiming responsibility for the attack on Saudi Aramco’s facilities, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claimed that the alleged Iranian attack on Saudi refineries was an "act of war" and called for Tehran to be held to account in a joint statement with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud.

    Tehran has vehemently denied involvement in the incident, with Foreign Minister Javad Zarif slamming the US claims for trying to divert attention away from the real issues in the region. Zarif later cautioned Washington, saying that any strike against the country would result in Iran starting an "all-out war" against the attacker.

    Smoke is seen following a fire at an Aramco factory in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia, September 14, 2019 in this picture obtained from social media
    © REUTERS / VIDEOS OBTAINED BY REUTERS
    Smoke is seen following a fire at an Aramco factory in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia, September 14, 2019 in this picture obtained from social media

    The attacks, which took place on 14 September, damaged Saudi Aramco's oil refineries, cutting the country's daily crude output in half, reducing it to 5.7 million barrels per day. The incident sent oil prices soaring amid fears of crude shortages. Yemeni Houthi militants claimed responsibility for the attack shortly after the incident.

    Related:

    Accepting Houthi Responsibility for Saudi Oil Attack Means Admitting Riyadh’s War in Yemen Failed
    Twitter Bans Saudi Arabia’s Ex-Royal Adviser's Account, Takes Down Network of UAE and Egypt Pages
    US-Allied Saudi Arabia and UAE Seem to Want to Fight Iran to the Last American - Iran's Zarif
    Pompeo’s Visit to Saudi Arabia and UAE ‘is Theatrical’ - Political Scientist
    After President’s Death in Saudi Arabia, Will Tunisia Recover $60 Mln in Gold Looted By His Widow?
    Tags:
    Pentagon, military, Saudi Aramco, Saudi Arabia, Iran, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Soviet Classics: The Russian Circus as Art
    Soviet Classics: The Russian Circus as Art
    TruD'oh!
    TruD’oh!
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse