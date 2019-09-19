FM Zarif Threatens 'All-Out War' in Case of Strike Against Iran After Saudi Aramco Attacks

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told CNN on Thursday that the Islamic Republic would not tolerate a strike against the country and would respond with "all-out war".
"I am making a very serious statement that we don't want war; we don't want to engage in a military confrontation ... But we won't blink to defend our territory", Zarif.
Old habits clearly die hard, @SecPompeo.— Javad Zarif (@JZarif) September 19, 2019
"Lies and cheating" - and groveling to foreign clients who harbor utter disregard for blood & treasure - have reached new high over last few days.
Path to redemption: Seizing opportunity to end disaster in #Yemen - not widening it! pic.twitter.com/5llwQH8f5T
Zarif also accused the US of dodging its obligation to issue visas for UN delegates from Iran.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
