FM Zarif Threatens 'All-Out War' in Case of Strike Against Iran After Saudi Aramco Attacks

Saudi Arabia and the US previously accused Tehran of orchestrating an attack on Saudi oil facilities last week that resulted in oil prices surging. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo later claimed that it was "an act of war" by Iran.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told CNN on Thursday that the Islamic Republic would not tolerate a strike against the country and would respond with "all-out war".

"I am making a very serious statement that we don't want war; we don't want to engage in a military confrontation ... But we won't blink to defend our territory", Zarif.

Old habits clearly die hard, @SecPompeo.



"Lies and cheating" - and groveling to foreign clients who harbor utter disregard for blood & treasure - have reached new high over last few days.



Path to redemption: Seizing opportunity to end disaster in #Yemen - not widening it! pic.twitter.com/5llwQH8f5T — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) September 19, 2019

​Zarif also accused the US of dodging its obligation to issue visas for UN delegates from Iran.

