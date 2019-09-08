Turkish Military Vehicles Enter Syria to Begin 'Safe Zone' Patrols With US - Reports

According to media reports, armed Turkish military vehicles crossed into northeast Syria on Sunday to begin planned joint US-Turkey patrols; however, neither Turkey nor the US have commented on the information.

Vehicles with Turkish flags joined those in Syria with US flags some 15 kilometers east of the Turkish border town of Akcakale, east of the Euphrates near Tel Abyad, Syria, according to Anadolu Agency.

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan confirmed his intention to establish a 'safe zone' in northeast Syria together with the United States by the end of September.

Erdogan said last week that his country would not stand any delays in creating a "safe zone" in Syria and would establish it alone if talks with the US fail to produce results.

In August, Ankara and Washington agreed to create a safe zone to the east of the Euphrates River that would serve as a buffer zone between the Turkish border and Syrian areas controlled by US-backed Kurdish militias, which Turkey considers to be terrorists.

Tensions between Ankara and the Kurds escalated in July 2015 when a ceasefire between Turkey and the PKK collapsed over a series of attacks allegedly committed by the PKK militants.