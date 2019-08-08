Register
05:15 GMT +308 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    F-16 of the Turkish Air Force

    Turkish Airstrikes Against PKK Not Coordinated With Baghdad - Iraqi Lawmaker

    © AFP 2019 / Jorge Guerrero
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Turkey's operations in northern Iraq against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) are not coordinated with Baghdad, Sarkawt Shamsulddin, a member of the Iraqi Council of Representatives said.

    Local media reported on Tuesday, citing the Turkish Defence Ministry, that seven PKK members were killed in airstrikes in northern Iraq.

    "None of those things [Turkish operations] with current Iraqi government is coordinated," the lawmaker said. "It's just based on the agreement that they had - the treaty between Iraq in the 80s with Turkey, which is still working. But this Iraqi government is not being consulted, and that's going to have a negative impact on our relations [with] Turkey. It will also create a difficult situation. It will be difficult for Turkish investors to work freely in Iraq... so, it's very troubling."

    When asked whether there are any current discussions between the Iraqi government and Ankara on the issue, Shamsulddin said, "No. I think there have been so many discussions between Turks and Iraqis on that level, but discussions are fruitless."

    "No agenda or no strategy on how to resolve this, because part of it because it's related to internal Turkish affairs, it's not Iraqi or Kurdish affairs," he explained. "We are sympathetic with the Kurds in any part of the world, but politically we cannot intervene and we cannot solve any problems for them, they have to do it by themselves. But if there is any role for us to play to peacefully resolve their differences, then we can do that. But it's not something that we really have a great leverage on that."

    The airstrikes were carried out as a part of Operation Claw, which was initiated on May 27, according to the Anadolu news agency. Turkey’s warplanes "neutralized" the PKK militants in the Gara region, the news outlet specified.

    The Turkish government has been fighting the PKK, which seeks to establish Kurdish autonomy since the early 1980s. The PKK and Ankara signed a ceasefire agreement in 2013, but it collapsed just two years later over several terror attacks allegedly committed by PKK militants.

    Related:

    Turkey Strikes Massive Blow on PKK Positions in Northern Iraq - Defence Ministry
    Scholars Explain What Signal Potential Iran-Turkey Op Against PKK Sends to Kurds
    At Least 2 Killed, 5 Hurt in Iraqi Army Clashes With Kurdish PKK - Reports
    Tags:
    Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), Turkey, Iraq
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Sara Sampaio poses backstage during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on 8 November 2018 in New York City.
    Behind the Scenes: Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show as You’ve Never Seen It Before
    Donald Trump keeps picking trade fights with China and expressing the utmost confidence that nothing can possibly go wrong.
    Currency Manipulation & Aid Misappropriation
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse