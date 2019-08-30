Yemeni Gov't Forces Withdraw From Aden to Stop Destruction - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The internationally recognised government of Yemen withdrew its forces from the interim capital of Aden to stop destruction wreaked by fighting with Southern Transitional Council (STC) organisation, Al Jazeera reported.

"Government forces withdrew from Aden to the city’s perimeter to save civilians from the mad destruction by the UAE-backed STC militias", Yemeni President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi said, as quoted by Al Jazeera.

The UAE-backed southern militants carried out military operations near several hospitals in the Abyan governorate, killing and injuring civilians, according to the broadcaster.

In the meantime, the president called on Saudi Arabia to interfere in the situation and make the United Arab Emirates, its coalition ally, stop the raids that killed and injured more than 300 troops and civilians.

The situation in Aden exacerbated on 7 August when the militants' forces, previously allied with the government in the fight against the Houthi movement, took control of government offices and military facilities in Aden.

For years, the armed conflict in Yemen between government forces, led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthis has been ongoing. It peaked in 2015 when the Saudi-led coalition joined the military action in support of the government. The United Nations has repeatedly called the Yemeni conflict world’s worst humanitarian crisis.